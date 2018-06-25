0 Thousands still without power following severe storms over weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been two days since severe storms hit Memphis and caused major power outages across the city.

According to MLGW, 35,000 customers were without power because of the storms.

MLGW said in a release Monday that approximately 4,600 customers sill don’t have power.

“This is like being in hell,” said Marquita Dotson, a Memphis resident who has been without power since Saturday. “I don’t think I can last another night.”

The storms brought 65-miles-per-hour winds, snapped trees and power lines across Shelby County.

And MLGW said power may not be restored until mid-week.

Dotson’s family had to throw away their food, and during days with temperatures that feel like 100-plus degrees, the heat could be unbearable.

“The heat makes you literally sick at the stomach,” Dotson said. “We're doing the best we can, we're trying to help each other out so that's all you can do and pray.”

A cooling center was opened to assist residents who are still without power in Whitehaven.

