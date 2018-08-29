0 Thousands stolen from West Memphis church

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark - A West Memphis pastor said someone got inside his church and stole their safe. Inside that safe was money that was meant to feed the homeless.

Now, police are working to learn who took the money.

The pastor of River Church told FOX13 that it’s hard to pin down the exact amount that was stolen because a portion of that money was donated.

At the moment -- the church is short several thousand dollars.

River Church’s secretary, Mitzi Alexander, learned someone stole the safe from the house of worship when she came to work on Tuesday.

“You just feel violated when you know somebody’s been in and they went through your belonging – it’s just not right,” said Alexander.

The pastor said he believes someone got in through the front door, came inside, went to the back of the church and got away with the money.

The pastor of River Church, Bobby McCool, said “They got the safe, put it in her chair, that rolls and rolled the chair and the safe out of the building. So, it’s pretty sad to do that to anybody - but certainly a church.”

Pastor McCool said the thief used some type of tool to break into the church office where the safe was located.

Someone got away with two weeks’ worth of tithes and offerings, along with the money the church raised in fundraisers to feed the homeless.

“We survive alone by donation, we’re a nonprofit so all the money we have - we depend on generosity. That’s how we fund our programs,” said Pastor McCool.

A SkyCop cam is located close to the church. West Memphis Police plan to review the footage.

Officers told FOX13 there was no sign of forced entry.

McCool said it’s possible the front door was left unlocked. Although he doesn’t want to accuse anyone who attended worship service of taking the money, he understands there are a lot of questions about who took the safe.

West Memphis Police say they do not have a description of the suspect. However, a check located in the safe could help lead to an arrest.

