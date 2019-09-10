Thousands were without power across the Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW crews are working to make repairs after thousands of customers are without power.
At its peak, 10,641 MLGW customers did not have power. The entire Highland Strip didn't have lights.
Many of the outages were inside the loop near the Buntyn, Berlcair, and East Memphis area.
It's unclear what caused the outages.
Authorities said the repairs should be made by 9:30 tonight.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 on-air or online for updates on the outages.
