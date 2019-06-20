  • Thousands without power across Memphis

    By: Ben Rainwater

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 30,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power across the Memphis metro. 

    Storms blew through overnight causing many to be left in the dark.

    The outages spread across the city, from Collierville to Downtown Memphis. 

