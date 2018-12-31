  • Thousands without power after storms blow through Memphis area

    Storms blew through Memphis on Monday bringing with it heavy rains and winds which has currently knocked out power to thousands of people. 

    According to Memphis Light, Gas and Water Outage map, there are nearly 180 outages and more than 9000 customers are without power. 

