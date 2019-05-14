0 THP trooper killed in crash laid to rest, surrounded by ‘sea of blue' from across U.S.

A Tennessee State Trooper was laid to rest Monday after being killed in the line of duty one week ago, after a crash on I-40 outside of Jackson.

The trooper was running full lights and sirens, responding to a call of a vehicle fire on the interstate, when he crashed in to two tractor-trailers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

FOX13 asked Gatti’s Sergeant, Jamie Jarrett, what he will miss most about the trooper.

“Whenever I think about Matthew, I think about his smile because it was ever-present. He was always smiling,” Jarrett said.

That’s been a common theme since Gatti’s death. That’s why, those who loved him said, it’s so hard not having him around during these dark moments.

“He was the kind of guy that would smile while writing you a ticket,” others said.

“Matthew Gatti was a solid guy. Solid Christian guy. I remember him talking to me about getting into law enforcement and I had my doubts. I really did,” said Frankie Lax, Gatti’s father-in-law.

Gatti, 24, and his wife Anna were preparing to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

“He turned out to be a great Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer, husband, and son-in-law. I loved him. I couldn’t have found a finer young man to marry my daughter,” Lax said.

Gatti was getting off work last Monday when dispatch put out a call about a vehicle fire on the interstate. He took the call and was killed on route.

“He could have just as easily went on home and not even stopped, but see, that’s not Matthew Gatti. That’s not the Highway Patrol,” Jarrett explained.

Law enforcement from the Carolinas to California filled the pews of West Jackson Baptist Church to pay their respects.

“It’s very comforting to know that the law enforcement community comes out and supports after this tragedy and comes out to support the family,” Lax told FOX13.

“On occasions like this, the State of Tennessee, the country, the nation gets a chance to see the comradery and the love we have for the law enforcement community. They didn’t have to come out the way they did,” echoed Jarrett.

“Trooper Gatti died living up to the basic commandments of the bible, which states that: ‘The greatest love of all is the love that sacrifices all. This great love is demonstrated when a person sacrifices his life for his friends.’ These are very difficult times for the men and women of the THP,” said Col. Dereck Stewart.

Gatti’s superiors at THP joined Gatti’s pastor, Wade Cash, and Gov. Bill Lee to honor him at Monday’s service.

“As Governor, it’s one of my highest responsibilities to provide for the protection and the security of every person in the State of Tennessee,” said Lee. “That would be impossible to do without men like Matt Gatti.”

A “sea of blue” escorted Gatti’s remains through the City of Jackson Monday afternoon to his final resting place at the Ridgecrest Cemetery. A show of solidarity and fraternity.

Gatti was honored with a missing man helicopter formation and a 21-gun salute. He is survived by his parents, three siblings, and his wife, Anna.

