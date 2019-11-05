THP: Woman who was involved in crash that killed herself, 3 kids had alcohol in system

FAYETTE CO., TENN. - A TBI report revealed more on the deadly crash that happened on I-269 back in October that killed four people including three children.
According to THP Sgt. Chris Richardson, Latricia Taylor was .175 over the legal limit.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions down the same stretch of the interstate. Both tried to swerve to avoid each other but ended up going in the same direction and hit head-on.
The original THP report said Taylor was driving her Buick when she hit a commercial vehicle that was pulling a trailer head-on. The crash happened five minutes from where Taylor lives, family members told FOX13. The report also stated no one was wearing a seatbelt inside the car.
After a deadly crash, it’s standard to mark this section as unknown until the toxicology report is complete, which may take 15 weeks, said Sgt. Chris Richardson of THP.
We spoke with Taylor's aunt the week after the accident, and she said there was no way her niece could have been drinking.
Taylor, 34, of Collierville, along with a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl died in the crash, according to the THP report.
Family members had told FOX13 Taylor was driving her daughter, niece and nephew at the time of the crash. Taylor's family also told FOX13 Latricia graduated from Fayette-Ware High School.
The truck driver had no alcohol in his system.
