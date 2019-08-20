Threatening messages left on the door of 2 Mid-South churches, police say

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Bartlett police are investigating after two churches received threats via notes.
According to police, "officers took a report regarding Suspicious circumstances at the Christ Church on Yale Road and at New Hope Christian Church on Yale Road."
A pastor for the Christ Church said they are closed today. It is not clear if New Hope will also close.
Police said the 'threatening notes' were left on the door of the businesses.
At this time the threats are unconfirmed, police said.
Bartlett police said they are aware of the situation and are dealing with it appropriately.
These threats come in the wake of a truck driver being arrested after making a credible threat against an unnamed Memphis church, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
