Three Arkansas men facing federal charges for drug trafficking, weapons possession

    OSCEOLA, Ark. - Three Arkansas men are facing federal charges for drug trafficking and possessing illegal firearms. 

    James Scott, 30, Sedrick Askew, 36, and Marquette Smith, 38, were arrested by federal officials Tuesday in Osceola, according to a release. 

    Local officials worked in conjunction with the FBI to investigate the three men accused of distributing crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and cocaine. 

    Investigators said the three men distributed the drugs in Osceola, including from a “highly-trafficked ‘yellow house’ on Second Street.”

    Two loaded weapons were seized from the residence where the three men were located, according to investigators. 

    The men face several federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine and felons in possession of firearms. 

