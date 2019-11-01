0 Three athletes in top 5 of BTW's graduating class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three athletes at Booker T. Washington are ranked 1, 3, and 5 in their senior class.

The ladies are legacy students as their parents attended Booker T Washington as well.

Chrusia Wilks, who is number five in her graduating class, told FOX13 she credits her parents, but also herself for her relentless efforts in making good grades.

"If it wasn't for me pushing myself to go harder I probably would be less than five," explained Wilks.

As if playing three sports isn't already a full plate, Anteresa Dickson who's ranked third in the graduating class, is also managing to keep A's in dual enrollment classes such as African American History and Pre-calculus.

Dickson, who's a top stand out in volleyball, basketball, and softball said she hopes to take her talents to the WNBA.

"First I want to get through college, then I want to go play overseas basketball and make it to the WNBA," Dickson shared.

Then there's Torian Carwell. She's on track to be the valedictorian of her senior class.

Carwell has proven she's up for any challenge that comes her way with plans to head to college to become a pediatrician.

"I kept my focus. When I first got here I kept straight A's and I knew I wanted to be number one in my class. I wanted it, so I made it happen," Carwell said.

The senior said being a multi-sport athlete wasn't as challenging as people may think, and she hopes to inspire other athletes to stay focused because your mind creates your destiny.

"You can do anything you put your mind to. So you want to play sports and have a job all at the same time, you can do it," Carwell explained.

Coach McKinney has coached the ladies for several years.

He told FOX13 the top students in academics are usually the top athletes at Booker T Washington.

Despite challenges, these ladies are destined to soar to new heights.



