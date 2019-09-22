Three-car crash leaves two in critical condition, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Two people were left clinging to life after a three-car crash in Whitehaven on Sunday.
Memphis police responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Millbranch Rd. and Wilson Rd.
According to police, two occupants were transported to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
