0 Three charged in connection to Toone double homicide

Three people have been arrested in connection to the Toone, Tennessee double homicide.

>>Mother of 13-year-old killed in Toone home invasion speaks out

Earlier this week, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine said 38-year-old Joe Robertson and his son, 13-year-old Javarrie Robertson were shot at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Their bodies were found in a home in the small Hardeman County town of Toone, located about 65 miles east of Memphis.

Two cousins, Jeremy and Damein Hamer, and a woman, Andrian Bullock, have been arrested in connection to the killings.

DeVine said two other children, a 5-year-old girl and a newborn girl, were in the home at the time of the slayings, but they were not hurt. They are being cared for by family members.

Katelin Trotter, the victim’s daughter and sister told FOX13, “I just don't understand how you could do this to my dad and my brother.”

She added, “It's heartbreaking, because they didn't bother anyone, and that was a child, and he didn't have anything to do with it. Neither one of them should've been killed... You should think about your family, how would you feel if someone did that to your family.”

A motive for the double homicide has not being released.

With tears in her eyes and pain in her heart, Trotter said she and the rest of the family will stay strong, but will always ask the simple question... Why.

“I just don't understand, but I know everything happens for a reason. So, I don't know... I just don't know...”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.