Three in critical condition after shooting at motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a shooting at the Airport Inn hotel.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, paramedics were dispatched to the 1400 block of E Brooks Road after three people were shot.
Our crews watched as two women were loaded into ambulances. Police said all three victims are in critical condition.
At 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a Shooting call at 1441 E. Brooks, Airport Inn. Three shooting victims were located. All were xported critical. The prelim info indicates that this stemmed from an altercation between the suspect and victim #1.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
FOX13 spoke to a woman who did not want to be identified. She said she heard a guy go into a room and started shooting.
“Look at all these motel shootings, and then they shoot women,” she said. “They don’t care.”
Police said the preliminary information indicated the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the suspect and one victim.
MPD told us they both know each other.
“They need to really close it down, because only one floor works in that hotel, and it’s like why open,” the woman said.
The shooting happened at 4:55 am.
