Three indicted after man found shot and killed in his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men indicted on second-degree murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Hickory Hill earlier this year.
Jalen Bell, 20, Demerrick Porter and Christian Key, both 18, were also indicted on second-degree murder charges, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Investigators were called to the 4500 block of Cognac Cv in March 2018. Christopher Smith, 24, was found shot and killed in the front seat of his car.
Police say his 23-year-old cousin was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers suspected the three defendants were involved in the theft of Smith’s vehicle and followed them for several blocks to get their license number.
Once the defendants stopped their vehicle, they got out and began shooting at Smith and his cousin.
Each suspect is currently in custody.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Trial date set for Lorenzen Wright murder case
- 2 dead after crash, possible shooting
- Tension between Lorenzen's mother and Sherra Wright continues as trial date is set
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}