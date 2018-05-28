  • Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party in Lakeland

    Updated:

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

    Two juveniles are fighting for lives after being shot in Lakeland. 

    Trending stories:

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on the 10100 block of Matwood Oak Drive. Shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday deputies said. 

    The unknown suspects were occupying a white Chrysler 200. 

    Deputies said two victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. The third victim was transported in stable condition. 

    We do not know how old the victims are. 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party in Lakeland