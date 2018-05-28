Three kids shot multiple times during party in Lakeland

FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Two juveniles are fighting for lives after being shot in Lakeland.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on the 10100 block of Matwood Oak Drive. Shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday deputies said.
The unknown suspects were occupying a white Chrysler 200.
Deputies said two victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. The third victim was transported in stable condition.
We do not know how old the victims are.
