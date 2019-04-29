0 Three measles cases reported in Tennessee, the warning Le Bonheur gives patients

The Tennessee Department of Health State Public Health Laboratory has confirmed two additional cases of measles in residents of East Tennessee. This brings the number of measles cases in Tennessee in 2019 to three.

The two new cases are associated with the first measles case reported in the state. The first victim was reported earlier in April.

The victims were identified as part of the ongoing contact investigation.

Infectious disease experts at Le Bonheur are warning patients not to go straight to the emergency room if they experience symptoms. That’s because you, or more likely your child, could infect other people with the measles simply by breathing.

“It is an airborne virus, so when you breathe or cough, it spreads the virus particles into the air.”

Dr. Nicholas Hysmith is Medical Director of Infection Prevention at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. We spoke with him just moments after the Tennessee Department of Health announced the measles count in the state has risen to three.

“The concern is that there would be immunocompromised people, or children less than 12 months of age in the lobby that might be exposed at that point and the virus particles can hang in the air for a given amount of time.”

Because measles is so contagious, Dr. Hysmith said it’s important patients don’t show up unannounced.

“It’s really important to call your primary care physician and let them know,” he explained. Adding, “That way, if they feel like you still need to go to the Emergency Department, they can call ahead and let us know you’re coming. Or, if possible at all, if you feel like your child needs to come to the emergency department, get in touch with the emergency department and let them know ahead of time.”

Dr. Hysmith said the best thing you can do to protect yourself from measles is to get vaccinated, dispelling the myth that the measles vaccine is harmful to kids.

“There have been multiple studies that have disproven the myth that the MMR vaccination causes autism,” the doctor said finally.

Measles begins with a splotchy rash that typically appears on the face and spreads south. Patients will typically also have cold-like symptoms. The CDC says measles though, are much more than a rash. One out of every four people that get measles will be hospitalized, and one or two out of every 1,000 people will die.

“We expected to have more measles cases linked to the first one, and these new cases occurred in people we had identified and were monitoring as contacts of the first patient,” said Tennessee Immunization Program Medical Director Michelle Fiscus, MD, FAAP. “The good news is there are no additional contacts of these new cases that have not already been identified.”

