Three men force Tennessee woman to stop car by driving in her lane, shoot her as she flees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Police are searching for the suspects who apparently drove into oncoming traffic, forcing a woman to stop her vehicle and shot her as she fled the scene.
The victim, a 50-year-old woman, told police she was driving to the grocery store at 11:20 p.m. Monday when a blue van – driving in the opposite direction on Wimpole Drive in Nashville – veered into her lane, forcing her to stop.
That's when three male suspects with their faces covered got out of the van. One man was armed with a gun.
When the woman heard the suspects' telling her to get out of the vehicle, she drove off.
The woman then heard gunshots and realized that she had been hit by a bullet in her upper leg. She stopped at a convenience store and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
The victim has since been released.
Anyone who recognizes the men in the surveillance photos attached should call police Crime Stoppers.
