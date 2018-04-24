  • Three men wanted for stealing from Midtown video game store

    Memphis police released photos of three suspects they said stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Midtown business. 

    The Facebook post by MPD said the clerk was assisting customers when one of the suspects opened a display case and stole three iPads and two Beats by Dre headphones from the Game Exchange on the 1900 block of Union Avenue.

