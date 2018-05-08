Three Mid-South cities rank in top 100 most dangerous cities in US, study says

The website Alarms.org recently published a study that landed three Mid-South cities on the list of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the United States.
It was based on a per average rate of violent crime per 1,000 people.
Three Mid-South cities were on the list, with one even making the top 10.
The top 10 were as followed:
- East St. Louis, IL
- Darby Borough, PA
- Opa Locka, FL
- Florida City, FL
- Flint, MI,
- Detroit, MI
- Saginaw City
- College Park , GA
- Prichard, AL
- West Memphis, AR
Memphis ranked at 30th and Dyersburg, Tenn ranked as 96th.
To view the full report, click here.
