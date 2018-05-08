  • Three Mid-South cities rank in top 100 most dangerous cities in US, study says

    The website Alarms.org recently published a study that landed three Mid-South cities on the list of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the United States. 

    It was based on a per average rate of violent crime per 1,000 people. 

    Three Mid-South cities were on the list, with one even making the top 10. 

    The top 10 were as followed: 

    1. East St. Louis, IL
    2. Darby Borough, PA
    3. Opa Locka, FL
    4. Florida City, FL
    5. Flint, MI,
    6. Detroit, MI
    7. Saginaw City
    8. College Park , GA
    9. Prichard, AL
    10. West Memphis, AR

     Memphis ranked at 30th and Dyersburg, Tenn ranked as 96th. 

    To view the full report, click here. 

