0 Three people accused of scamming a local elderly woman out of $500

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Memphis Police are searching for at least three people accused of scamming an elderly woman out of hundreds of dollars. They got her with the old tree trimming scam.

Police said this is common this time of year.

In this case, it happened to a woman in her 80s when she paid someone to trim her trees in her yard. Now she is out of $500.

West Memphis homeowners say they are not shocked after hearing an elderly woman was ripped off in broad daylight Tuesday on Roselawn.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Neighbors need to look out for their neighbors, that’s the bottom line,” said Samuel Anderson, a homeowner.

West Memphis police say they got a call from the woman saying at least three people claimed they were going to cut the victim’s tree limbs for $250.

Assistant police chief Robert Langston said the thieves quoted a price of $250.00. After doing a poor job, they increased the price to $500.

“Which is what they do a lot of times, it turns into a bait switch, $250 is a good price and it turns up to $500.00 and they’re intimidated, they’re scared, they just want them off their porch and they’ll write them a check,” he explained.

In this case, the elderly woman wrote the check for $500 and the thieves took it to the bank immediately before the woman could stop the payment.

“God don’t like ugly, you reap what you sow,” Anderson said.

Langston said before anyone does any type of work similar to this in West Memphis, they have to get a privilege license at the city clerk’s office--then they will receive a permit.

“Look at their privilege license, make sure they’re insured when you get all of that stuff, our city requires them to haul off the limbs once they cut them down so make sure that’s written into the quote,” he explained.

“I don’t give up no money unless I know what I’m doing, I have to see some kind of credentials first before I just up and say ok, you can do this or here your money go,” Anderson explained.

Police said that permit should be placed into the person’s car window.

The thieves were seen in a pickup truck.

The detective’s division is investigating to find out who those thieves are.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.