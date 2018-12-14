  • Three people arrested after crashing stolen car in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people have been arrested after stealing a stolen car.

    Police told FOX13 the incident started as a chase along Lamar Ave. just after 10:30 Thursday night.

    Moments later, the suspects crashed at the Lamplighter Inn on Bellevue Rd.

    Police say the three suspects were in a vehicle that was stolen in the Raines Station area.

    FOX13 knows three people were detained at the scene and officers found a gun in the vehicle.

