Three people arrested after crashing stolen car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people have been arrested after stealing a stolen car.
Police told FOX13 the incident started as a chase along Lamar Ave. just after 10:30 Thursday night.
Moments later, the suspects crashed at the Lamplighter Inn on Bellevue Rd.
Police say the three suspects were in a vehicle that was stolen in the Raines Station area.
FOX13 knows three people were detained at the scene and officers found a gun in the vehicle.
