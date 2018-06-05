Three people arrested after shots fired on Beale Street, police say

FOX13 is live from Beale Street with the latest on the investigation.
Three people are facing serious charges after shots rang on Beale Street.
According to court records, the suspects attacked the victim on the 100 block of Beale Street.
Joseph Beadle, Sierra Howell, and Cassandra Arnold were involved in the fight.
Police said Beadle punched and kicked the victim. The three surrounded the victim and began assaulting him, according to MPD.
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Clark feared for his life and started fighting back. That is when the police report details that Howell went and got a loaded handgun and pointed it at the victim. Beadle then fired two shots as the victim ran for his life.
The victim was not struck, however, a 2017 Ford Mustang was hit.
Arnold then grabbed the gun and hid it behind a mailbox, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}