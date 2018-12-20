Three people arrested for Aggravated Burglary

Three people are behind bars this morning after police said they forced their way into an apartment and stole property.
Memphis police said they knocked on the door of an apartment on Northside Drive Tuesday.
When the person who was babysitting three kids inside wouldn't let them in, police said they forced their way in.
The babysitter said they then threatened to kill everybody inside before taking electronics and food.
The apartment owner, who wasn't there at the time was able to identify both Hayes and Gleeton as they are the victim's ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.
Keandre Rucker, Prentiss Gleeton, and Lacanda Shana are charged with Aggravated Burglary.
