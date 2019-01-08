  • Three people hospitalized after gunpowder explodes at ammo plant in Oxford

    Updated:

    OXFORD, Miss. - Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after gunpowder exploded at an ammo plant in Oxford. 

    According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, a small bucket of gunpowder exploded at the Olin Corporation Winchester on County Road 101 around 1 p.m. 

    Officials confirmed the small explosion happened in a “contained section of the building.” The sheriff’s department said the explosion was nonhazardous and did not require a HAZMAT team. 

    Three people were taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. 

    Deputies said there was “some smoke in the building,” and that the building was cleared out by first responders.

    Officials confirmed the scene is now under control. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories