Three people hospitalized after gunpowder explodes at ammo plant in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. - Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after gunpowder exploded at an ammo plant in Oxford.
According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, a small bucket of gunpowder exploded at the Olin Corporation Winchester on County Road 101 around 1 p.m.
Officials confirmed the small explosion happened in a “contained section of the building.” The sheriff’s department said the explosion was nonhazardous and did not require a HAZMAT team.
Three people were taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition.
Deputies said there was “some smoke in the building,” and that the building was cleared out by first responders.
Officials confirmed the scene is now under control.
