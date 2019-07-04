Three people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Elmore Road and Covington Pike in Berclair.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision, according to MPD.
All three victims were rushed to the hospital and are listed in non-critical condition. None of those injured were identified by investigators.
The details surrounding what caused the crash are still unclear.
