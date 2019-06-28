Three people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Whitehaven, according to police.
Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 170 block of East Raines Road.
According to MPD, all three victims were taken to Regional One. Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the third is listed as non-critical.
None of the victims have been identified by investigators at this point.
The details surrounding what caused the crash are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers are on the scene of a two car crash at 177 East Raines. Three victims have been transported to Regional One Hospital. Two victims are listed in critical condition and one is in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 28, 2019
