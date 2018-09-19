Three people shot at Memphis hotel

Memphis police are investigating after a shooting at a Memphis hotel.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, paramedics were dispatched to the 1400 block of E Brooks Road for three people being shot.
At 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a Shooting call at 1441 E. Brooks, Airport Inn. Three shooting victims were located. All were xported critical. The prelim info indicates that this stemmed from an altercation between the suspect and victim #1.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
All three victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
