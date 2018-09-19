  • Three people shot at Memphis hotel

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after a shooting at a Memphis hotel. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, paramedics were dispatched to the 1400 block of E Brooks Road for three people being shot. 

     

    All three victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

     

