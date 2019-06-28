Three people shot in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Ethel Street in Orange Mound.
According to MPD, three people were shot. Investigators said all three were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Southaven police set up sting at gas station to catch suspects wanted for carjacking, shooting
- Loved ones relieved to finally get 'closure' after West Memphis teen's accused killer arrested
- Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Memphis neighborhood
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
None of their identities were released.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
At 7:39 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 1311 Ethel. Three victims was xported non-critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 28, 2019
No suspect info was taken.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}