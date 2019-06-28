  • Three people shot in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Ethel Street in Orange Mound.

    According to MPD, three people were shot. Investigators said all three were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    None of their identities were released.

    Police have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.

