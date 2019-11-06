Three suspects wanted in carjacking and robbery in two days, police say

Three suspects wanted by Memphis police after two separate incidences this week.
MPD responded to a carjacking incident about 11:45 p.m. on Monday that occurred at the Exxon at 3474 Elvis Presley Blvd, police said.
Two males and one female suspects pulled the victim from her white 2016 Ford Escape and left the scene, according to police.
The next incident occurred about 5 a.m. Tuesday when the same suspects robbed and assaulted a male victim on Getwell Rd.
The suspects were seen in the same Ford Escape stolen the night before.
MPD ask for anyone with information to contact 901-528-2274.
