0 Three teenagers arrested after 50 car break-ins across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three teenagers were arrested for breaking into as many as 50 cars.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is trying to contact victims who may have had their valuables stolen. The items include cell phones confiscated by detectives with the Sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested three juveniles for breaking into dozens of cars in only a few months. The teenagers not only stole phones, but also credit, debit and driver’s licenses from owners who left them inside the vehicle.

"It is someone else’s belongs, it is someone else’s stuff and some we hadn't returned because we can't find the victims,” said Detective Anthony Brown of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies told FOX13 they caught suspects trying to break into cars at an apartment complex and caught them as they tried to run.

FOX13 crime mapped the area and found six reported cases of theft from a motor vehicle since late April.

Detectives believe teenage crooks crossed into Germantown and Collierville.

"It is a bad feeling to have your phone stolen, licenses, firearm or whatever it may be,” said Detective Brown.

Juvenile crime continues to cause headaches for law enforcement in Shelby County.

Recent figures from the crime commission show juveniles are responsible for driving up the numbers for stolen cars.

The sheriff's office said this type of crime can easily prevented if car owners would do something so simple as locking their doors.

Detective Brown told FOX13, "Start locking your doors, because we have a lot of juveniles and some adults but mostly juveniles lifting door handles to see whose doors are unlocked and they grab what they can."

