Thunderstorms expected, damaging winds are primary risk in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn - SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for Haywood (TN), DeSoto (MS), Tunica (MS), Fayette (TN), Tate (MS) until 8:00 PM
- Another hot and humid day expected with the heat index near 100
- After 4PM we’ll see showers and storms enter the area
- Some storms could be severe with damaging winds the primary risk
- Rain chances stick around all week with temperatures moderating
- Highs Monday and Tuesday will top out in the 80s
- Watch the video above for the latest on tonight’s storm chance!
