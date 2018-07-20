Thursday night's "The Four" to air in its original form

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Severe Weather Team 13 has made a commitment to the viewers of the Mid-South. We work with vigilance to keep you informed and aware of weather events that impact the lives of our viewers.
Our coverage of the event that moved through Thursday night forced us to interrupt regularly scheduled programming.
Fans of “The Four” were disappointed when their show was preempted by storm coverage. We have a commitment to viewers of our programming as well.
We will air Thursday’s episode of “The Four” from midnight until 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 21. If you are unable to watch the show LIVE, we encourage you to set your DVR to record the two-hour block.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}