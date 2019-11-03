0 Tigers win primetime matchup over SMU, but City of Memphis wins the weekend

Memphis, Tenn. - Over 59,000 people packed the Liberty Bowl Saturday night to watch the Tigers take on the undefeated SMU Mustangs. This was the first sellout since October 17, 2015 when the Tigers took down Ole Miss 37-24.

The crowd was so large it set an AAC conference-game attendance record with 59,506 people in attendance.

THANK YOU, MEMPHIS!



This is an AAC conference-game attendance record!#GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/0A3drIBAc2 — Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) November 3, 2019

Most Memphians you'd talk to would say that victory over the Rebels was as good as it gets, especially with all the down years Memphis football had. Now, four years removed from that historic win, the City of Memphis got to experience ESPN College GameDay this weekend and watched the Tigers take down SMU Saturday night 54-48 in a shootout.

The first half was a little bit of back and forth between the Tigers and the Mustangs. Memphis had three touchdowns called back in the half. Replay, block in back and hold were called on the Tigers. Memphis benefited from some great field position in the first half as they started at their 44 or better 5 separate times.

The Tigers were led in the first half by senior wide receiver Antonio Gibson who had 7 catches for 104 yards with one touchdown. He finished the night setting a University of Memphis record for all-purpose yards in a game with 386. Gibson had 3 carries for 97 yards and caught 6 passes for 130. SMU was lead by star receiver James Proche who had seven receptions for 94 yards in the first half. He finished the game with 13 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown.

The big story of the game for the UofM was penalties. Memphis was called for nine in the first half. They finished with 16 penalties on the night resulting in 134 yards.

Junior kicker Riley Patterson was perfect on the night, including 3-for-3 in the first half. His longest in the game was from 50, which was 2 yards shorter than his career high.

The second half was started with a bang with Antonio Gibson taking it back 97 yards for a touchdown. Memphis quarterback Brady White was outstanding on the night too. He finished with 350 yards passing while completing 19 of 33 throws. White's last 3 games, including the win Saturday, 985 yards, 10 TDs for the junior from California.

Mike Norvell was asked after the game by reporters to summarize Saturday's win over SMU in one word. He said: "Special."

Special indeed.

Obviously, the win on the field for the Tigers was significant. It sees the UofM go to 8-1 on the season and if the Tigers win out for the remainder of the regular season and win the AAC Championship game, the Tigers could play in a NY6 bowl game this season. All that is great, but a lot of football is yet to be played.

What was even bigger this weekend was the City of Memphis. It saw the 901 have a spotlight over our entire city from the University of Memphis campus, to the iconic Beale Street, to the Liberty Bowl and Jerry Lawler representing Memphis as the celebrity guest picker.

FOX13 spoke to Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism, earlier in the week when GameDay announced it was coming to the Bluff City and he told us the economic impact from this weekend goes beyond dollars and cents.

"We'll be able to assess after the fact, but it's in the millions. There's no question about it. This is millions of dollars' worth of exposure," Kane said.

It turned out Kane was absolutely right. Memphians started lining up on Beale Street early Saturday morning ahead of College GameDay airing on ESPN. GameDay host Rece Davis got the show underway with a skyline look over Beale Street and a walk through the iconic street as Tigers fans got the show off with a bang.

Memphis is ROCKING 🎸 pic.twitter.com/ih7PtpFn0s — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Throughout the 3-hour spectacular, Memphis was well represented. GameDay had on Tigers football coach Mike Norvell, Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway and the Grizzlies got some love too with appearances from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

It's no secret that GameDay is known for the creative signs fans make for the show. Memphis came out with all the heat with theirs. You saw signs from Memphians making fun of UT football, Memphis being the only ranked football team in the state of Tennessee, fans wanting to play Alabama and so much more.

Here are some that stuck out:

"Tulsa's kicker died for this."

"We still hate Calipari."

"Every SMU Pony's Nightmare"

You even had a creative sign with Lee Corso in a grill saying 'Mane.' Doesn't get anymore Memphis than that.

It was announced earlier in the week that Jerry Lawler would be the guest picker and he showed up to the set Saturday morning in his Batmobile. Lawler joined the crew around 10:45 and it looked like Memphis was on its way to getting a clean sweep in the predictions.

.@jerrylawler knows how to arrive in style 👑🦇 pic.twitter.com/iqaAjaDp8p — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Desmond Howard, David Pollack and of course Jerry Lawler all predicted Memphis would beat SMU and it was looking like Lee Corso was on his way to do the same until he did a classic heel turn and predicted SMU would beat Memphis Saturday.

Corso really did that to the Memphis fans!



He's picking SMU to stay undefeated 🐎



(📍@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Well, he was obviously wrong. That ended Corso's six-game winning streak.

We won't know the full number of participants who made there way down to Beale Street Saturday morning in freezing conditions, but if you ask us, we believe 901,000 Memphians gathered to watch College GameDay in our city. It was a sea of blue.

It was a weekend Memphians won't ever forget. It showcased what Memphis was all about. Pride, togetherness, loyalty, passion and family. Who knows, we may never witness College GameDay again in the 901, but for those three hours on national television and the build up all week-long from Beale Street to the University of Memphis campus and a big time win vs. a conference opponent, a spotlight was on the Bluff City all weekend long.

From one king to another ... THANK YOU, MEMPHIS! 👑 pic.twitter.com/3S60wYEkOJ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

If you ask most Memphians, that's all they ever want. Just a little love for the 901, and plenty was had this weekend.

