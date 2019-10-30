0 Tigers wrap up preseason play, ready to tackle regular season expectations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Coach Penny Hardaway’s team just got a 25-point win Monday night over LeMoyne-Owen in exhibition play. Still, he wasn’t all too pleased.

“Just glaring things to me,” Hardaway said after the game. “The things that we worked on every day is the things that I wanted to see if we could carry over, and we didn’t.”

Hardaway said the Tigers were outworked on the boards and careless with the basketball.

“I challenged the guards before the game to take care of the basketball and make winning plays on both ends and then everybody box out,” he said. “It was just too many times that I saw myself that guys just weren’t boxing out.”

The numbers back it up.

The Tigers gave up 23 offensive rebounds to LeMoyne-Owen.

This after getting outrebounded by another less talented opponent in Christian Brothers.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The team has been without talented big man James Wiseman, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Hardaway felt his players should be able to fill the void in the event he has to sit out in the future.

“If he gets into foul trouble, if he has an injury or something where he can’t play these guys, everybody still has to do it by committee what he brings to the table,” he said.

The Tigers had 19 turnovers last night, which Hardaway understands with a young backcourt. He made it clear, though, there are no excuses for the lack of focus on the boards.

“We film our practices, and we watch ourselves in practices not boxing out, and we talk about it,” he said.

“We switch ends and have the bigs on one end and the guards on the other end. We talk about nothing but boxing out and then to come to the game and not boxing out that’s disheartening so that lets me know that their focus isn’t on what we’re working on.”

The games start to count next Tuesday at home against South Carolina State. Not long after is a trip to face 15th ranked Oregon.

“It’s about to get real now,” Hardaway said. “If we don’t listen and be able to carry over then it’s going to hurt us in the long run.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.