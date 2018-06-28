0 Timeline: 15 months of violence, criminal activity at Memphis strip club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular Memphis strip club was shut down Thursday afternoon as public nuisance, the Shelby County District Attorney announced.

FOX13 examined the criminal incidents that have happened over the 15 months the club was open.

Since March 2017, the Memphis Police Department and the Multi-Agency Gang Unit responded to 64 calls for illegal activity. That adds up to four calls per month.

In the 15 months the club was open, two homicides occurred.

On June 30, 2017, a stray bullet was fired into a vehicle. A 23-year-old man was in extremely critical condition after police found him shot in the head outside the Memphis strip club.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the V Live strip club on Mendenhall, which is where rapper Yo Gotti was having the after party for his annual Birthday Bash.

When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate a victim. That's when they spotted a car parked in the middle of Mendenhall. The shooting victim was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim, Darrell Hinton, was driving by when a stray bullet hit him. He died nearly a year later on May 19, 2018.

On May 20, 2018, officers arrived to the club for a shooting call. Police told FOX13 a female patron was shot. She was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting stems from a fight between rival gang members. Investigators said surveillance video showed seven men armed with rifles and handguns running inside the club and heading outside.

The victim said she was running to her car in the parking lot when she heard 15 to 20 shots and felt a sharp pain in her leg.

A few weeks later on June 10, a Memphis rapper, RichLord, was shot inside the club. Police said the victim, whose real name is Derrick Harris, and another documented gang member were shot inside the club by an unidentified male.

Surveillance video showed several people throwing gang signs, which led to the fight and shooting, according to investigators.

RichLord died on June 25.

On November 8, 2017, agents with the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission and other detectives seized more than 200 bottles of liquor and arrested three people at the club, which does not have a license to sell liquor.

Officers also seized marijuana and cocaine from VLive.

Jamie Hampton and Fadi Abdallah are the owners of the club. They will appear in court on July 3 to show cause why closing V Live should not become permanent.

