0 Timeline: 2-hour violent crime spree ends with 4 men in custody in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four suspects believed to be involved in a string of robberies have been detained in South Memphis.

Police originally said they were searching for three suspects who bailed out of a car at Castex and McKellar. Officers swarmed the area and a police helicopter was even used in the search.

MPD later said four "subjects" were detained at Kansas and Jubert, which is about half a mile from where the car was abandoned.

UPDATE

Officers detained 4 subjects at Kansas and Jubert. No injuries were reported. https://t.co/QABZwAFz0Y — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 2, 2018

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police said their was a "pursuit," but it was broken off before the suspects were detained.

FOX13 had a crew on the scene and saw at least two individuals placed in handcuffs.

Riverview Elementary, which is near the area of the search, was placed on lockdown. It has since been lifted.

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: #RiverviewElementary is on lockdown right now. A helicopter is flying over the area after police said they were searching for 3 men who they believe are connected to multiple robberies. I’ve seen three people be detained. The students are safe. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/WGIw1dTa3e — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) November 2, 2018

According to MPD officials, the suspects were involved in several armed robberies in a two-hour span Friday morning.

Here is the timeline – provided by police – of the violent robberies that resulted in a police chase that went from North Memphis to downtown:

7:30 a.m. – Carjacking in the 300 block of East Olive Street

The victim told police that as she exited her vehicle, one man pointed a handgun at her, demanding money and her keys. The man drove away in her vehicle. Officers located the victim’s car on Watertree. Police said the three suspects then took a 2007 Mazda 3 and fled that scene.

9:15 a.m. – Robbery in the 2000 block of Peabody Place

According to police, the three men wearing bandanas over their faces robbed the victim. That person told police a fourth man was driving the Mazda vehicle that they drove away in.

9:30 a.m. – Robbery in the 1700 block of Tutwiler Avenue

The victim told investigators he was returning home when two men pointed handguns at him. He threw his keys and wallet into his yard. One of the suspects picked up the victim’s wallet and both ran into the grey car.

9:36 a.m. – Shots fired/robbery in the 800 block of Maury Street

A man was approached by two men armed with black handguns, according to police. The suspects took the victim’s backpack and fired shots at the victim, but he wasn’t hit. The suspects then ran into the Mazda vehicle.

9:40 a.m. – Police chase begins

Officers spotted the Mazda 3 vehicle in the area of Jackson and Evergreen. Police said the chase then ensued because the vehicle refused to stop. The pursuit continued up to Chelsea and into North Main Station. Police said the pursuit ended near the FedEx Forum.

According to police, officers located the vehicle unoccupied at McKeller and Castex. Officers spotted the suspects running along the railroad tracks there and possibly into a heavily wooded area.

K-9 units searched the area, and four men fitting the descriptions from the incidents were detained.

There were no reports of damage or injury related to the police chase.

No charges have been filed yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.