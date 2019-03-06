0 Timeline: Decade of drug activity, gun violence at Memphis strip club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An overnight shooting at Pure Passion has caused some city officials to consider permanently shutting the club down.

The shooting resulted in three people being taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

FOX13 examined the amount of gun violence the Memphis strip club has experienced over the years.

In 2008, the district’s attorney office shut down Pure Passion for being a public nuisance related to drug activity.

The club reopened, but a man was shot and killed outside the strip club in April 2012.

In November 2014, four people were shot outside the club, resulting in two of the victims being transported to a hospital.

The club’s security guard was arrested in October 2016 for partaking in a shootout outside the club, in which one man was taken to the hospital.

In September 2016, the strip club voluntarily closed after a drive-by shooting killed one man and injured two others.

Pure Passion club owners met with Shelby County's DA office and city officials and agreed to close the establishment for 30 days to address its security issues.

The club reopened in December 2016 and included heightened security and numerous security cameras that had the ability of being monitored by MPD.

The lack of violence was short-lived and resumed the following year.

A Memphis man was robbed and shot outside the club and rushed to the hospital in critical condition in March 2017.

With the news of the recent shooting, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said it is in the process of deciding if it will close the club again.

