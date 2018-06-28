0 Timeline: Violence over the years at Memphis strip club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular Memphis strip club was shut down Thursday afternoon as public nuisance, the Shelby County District Attorney announced.

This comes after a Memphis rapper, RichLord, was shot outside the club on June 10. He died on June 25.

RELATED: Memphis strip club raided, shut down as public nuisance

FOX13 decided to take a look at all the violence that has happened over the 15 months the club was open. Since the club opened in March of 2017, the Memphis Police Department and the Multi-Agency Gang Unit responded to 64 calls for illegal activity.

We did the math, that's about four calls a month MPD or the Multi-Agency Gang Unit responded to V Live.

In the 15 months the club was open, two homicides occurred. On June 30, 2017, a stray bullet was fired into a vehicle. A 23-year-old man was in extremely critical condition after police found him shot in the head outside the Memphis strip club.

RELATED: Man found shot in head outside Memphis club

The Memphis Police Department were responding to a shots fired call at the V Live strip club on Mendenhall south of Winchester Road, which is where rapper Yo Gotti was having the after party for his annual Birthday Bash.

When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate a victim. That's when they spotted a car parked in the middle of Mendenhall. The shooting victim was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He died days later.

Trending stories:

On May 20, 2018, around 3:35 a.m. officers arrived to the club again for another shooting call. Police told FOX13 one female was shot on the scene. She was then transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

RELATED: Woman shot during Memphis strip club shooting, police say

MPD was told there was a fight in the parking lot before shots were fired.

Jamie Hampton and Fadi Abdallah are the owners of the club. They will appear in court on July 3 to show case why closing V Live should not become permanent.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.