Tips to keep your kids safe while trick-or-treating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new survey from Cambridge Mobile Telematics, listed Memphis as one of the most dangerous cities for kids trick-or-treating.
A big part of what makes trick-or-treating so dangerous is distracted driving, such as checking your phone.
Safe Kids Worldwide, a children's safety advocacy group, shared tips and recommendations for keeping your kids safe while they go trick-or-treating.
- Any child under the age of 12 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian
- Wear glow sticks, flashlights and reflective tape on costumes and bags
- Always use sidewalks or paths, if there isn't a sidewalk make sure you walk facing oncoming traffic
- Drive slow and stay alert when driving in residential areas
Some neighborhoods like Halloween Cove in Bartlett, use roadblocks and detours to help ensure kids walking from home to home are safe.
