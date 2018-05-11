0 Tipton County holds special memorial for officers killed in line of duty

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - 8 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in Tipton County in just over 110 years.

Family members of many of the fallen officers paused to remember them in a special service Friday in Tipton County. As FOX13 found out, the stepdaughter of one fallen officer has been to every single service.

Of the most touching moments of the service, 8 roses. One for each fallen officer. Placed in a memorial wreath by a fellow officer as the fallen officers name was called out. Tammi Skaff sat crying through most of the service. She's been to every one of them. She's here to Honor the memory of Covington Police Officer Charles Lanny Bridges, her stepfather who was killed while on a domestic call in 1997.

"He was a wonderful man. He was killed in the line of duty August 14th. 1997. Wonderful dad, wonderful grandfather. Just our hero," Skaff said.

Skaff brought her niece with her. 4-year-old McKenzie Grace. She is one of officer Lanny Bridges grandchildren and she wants her to know he is a hero. She calls this service a place of healing for families and law officers.

"We are very thankful to them because they have lost someone too. For us, it's a family of blue. It means a lot to us," Skaff said

Skaff shared with us that unless you are law enforcement family, you can't fathom the sacrifice.

"When they leave the house everyday they are taking their lives in their own hands, and they are only there to help and love and support our community," Skaff told FOX13.

In 111 years, there have been five Tipton County deputies, two Covington Police officers and one Tennessee Highway Patrolman killed in the line of duty in Tipton County.

