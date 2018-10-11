Tipton County homicide suspect wrecks out in Shelby County

The Tipton County Sheriff told FOX13 a homicide suspect wrecked in Shelby County trying to flee from the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family of man charged in brutal murder of girlfriend speaks out
- Two people charged in connection with raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone, DA says
- 'I got you right where I want you': Man arrested for attacking woman with extension cord
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The crash happened at Tracy and Porterville.
Information about the homicide and the suspect is extremely limited, however, FOX13 does have a crew heading to the scene.
Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}