Tipton County man sentenced to prison after admitting to raping child over two-year period

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A Tipton County man was convicted and sentenced to more than two decades in prison for raping a child under the age of 13.
According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Child Barrell, 41, was sentenced Monday for the guilty plea to four counts of rape of a child and six counts of sexual battery.
That victim – due to the nature of the crime – was not identified.
Detectives began investigating allegations of the sexual assault in August 2018.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Barrell confessed during that investigation that he had “molested and sexually assaulted the minor over a two-year period.”
He was sentenced to 25 years in jail. And then he will be on “community supervision” for the remainder of his life, deputies said.
