Tipton County man sentenced to prison after raping underage relative

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A Tipton County man was convicted and sentenced to more than two decades in prison for raping a underage relative.
According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Child Barrell was sentenced Monday for the guilty plea to four counts of rape of a child and six counts of sexual battery.
Officials said Barrell raped an underaged relative. That victim – due to the nature of the crime – was not identified.
He was sentenced to 25 years in jail. And then he will be on “community supervision” for the remainder of his life, deputies said.
The details surrounding the incident that led to the arrest and conviction were not released by officials.
