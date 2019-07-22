Tipton deputies searching for missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man.
Paul Rodgers, 59, was last seen at his home in the 5000 block of Munford Giltedge Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Deputies said he left his home in his 2014 extended cab Ford F150 pickup truck, champagne/tan in color.
The license plate has been reported to be 5N5-7C0.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
He works at a business on Hickory Hill Rd in Memphis.
Rodgers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt with white lettering, a ball cap, and safety boots with a welding shield on them. Mr. Rodgers is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and 275 pounds.
"We are asking anyone with information or who believes they may have seen Mr. Rodgers to please contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411," Tipson said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}