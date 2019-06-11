TN Gov. Lee in town to speak on hiring ex-offenders

Governor Bill Lee is in Memphis this morning.
He has a packed schedule.
He wants to make it known his stance on hiring ex-offenders in the state.
First, he will speak at the University of Memphis at a forum on connecting businesses with skilled employees who are ex-offenders.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'He was going to rape me or kill me': Memphis woman shares terrifying story after escaping kidnapper
- Family demanding $5 million from police department after Mississippi mother murdered inside home
- 300 arrested in major operation in Memphis; drugs, cars, guns seized by police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
It’s a way for people to learn how they can tap into sources of skilled, qualified workers who don’t always get a chance to prove themselves at work. The event starts at 8 a.m., but Governor Lee is scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m., he is set to go to LifeLine 2 Success Headquarters. FOX13 is told he’ll sign a ceremonial expungement fee bill.
It’s a bill that would remove fees for expunging criminal records.
FOX13 will be at the events, so we’ll tell you what happens throughout the morning LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}