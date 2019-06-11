  • TN Gov. Lee in town to speak on hiring ex-offenders

    Updated:

    Governor Bill Lee is in Memphis this morning.

    He has a packed schedule. 

    He wants to make it known his stance on hiring ex-offenders in the state.

    First, he will speak at the University of Memphis at a forum on connecting businesses with skilled employees who are ex-offenders.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    It’s a way for people to learn how they can tap into sources of skilled, qualified workers who don’t always get a chance to prove themselves at work. The event starts at 8 a.m., but Governor Lee is scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m.

    At 9:30 a.m., he is set to go to LifeLine 2 Success Headquarters. FOX13 is told he’ll sign a ceremonial expungement fee bill. 

    It’s a bill that would remove fees for expunging criminal records.

    FOX13 will be at the events, so we’ll tell you what happens throughout the morning LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories