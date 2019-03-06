0 TN Governor announces plans for criminal justice reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Almost 77,000 criminal offenders are under community supervision across Tennessee-- that is something a Shelby County man knows all too well.

He did not want to share his name or show his face because his case is still ongoing.

He told FOX13 he was charged with simple assault last December and he would have been in jail waiting for his next court date if his bail condition did not include GPS monitoring.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Having this bail condition helped me to continue to work, to go to school and college. If I had been in jail, I would have lost all those,” he said.

This week, Governor Bill Lee announced plans to increase funding the Electronic Monitoring Indigency Fund and add the usage of GPS monitoring to help low risk offenders stay out of jail.

“A lot of times you’re in jail because you can’t make bail or bond,” said Bennie Cobb, who is a retired captain with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

Cobb said this proposal would reduce overcrowding and annual at the correctional facilities.

According to Shelby County’s most recent budget, it cost the sheriff’s office nearly $89 million to house adult inmates at 201 Poplar and Jail East.

“The ability for someone to get out of jail, frees up bed space, it’s cost effective to the county,” Cobb said. “They can go and provide for their families or continue with their careers or their lives.”

Gov. Lee also issued an executive order to establish the Tennessee Criminal Justice Investment Task Force.

Over the next two legislative sessions, the task force will develop legislative and budgetary recommendations for public safety issues.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.