TN law will penalize drivers who use cell phones while driving, goes into effect July 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you’re a Tennessee driver, this is the last weekend you will be able to legally hold your cell phone while driving in the car.
In a few days, the Hands-Free Tennessee Law may change your entire driving routine.
According to officers, a driver’s cell phone must be mounted on the car if he or she wants to use it.
Officers said drivers can only hold their cell phones in emergency situations that threaten their life, health or property. Drivers who are answering or ending a call can also hold their phones.
Anyone who violates the bill will pay $50 for a first-time offense, $100 for a third-time offense or higher and $200 for a construction zone violation.
Sgt. Chris Richardson with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said holding a cell phone at a red light is a no-go and drivers should enter information into a map or GPS before leaving.
Both small shops and big box stores like Best Buy carry phone mounting products that cost around $10 to $20.
