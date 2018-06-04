TN looking for mentors to help recent high school grads

Looking to help a new high school graduate?
Tennessee is looking for 9,000 mentors.
The TN Promise program provides every graduating senior in the state the opportunity to attend a community of technical college tuition free.
According to the news release,
Most of the TN Promise applicants will be the first in their family to go to college. Understanding that many obstacles can exist for first-generation college students, each applicant is assigned a volunteer mentor who assists the student in eliminating the barriers associated with post-secondary access and success. tnAchieves mentors support students as they navigate the college-going process and provide the nudges many need to earn a college credential.
“Tennessee Promise provides an opportunity for students across Tennessee,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, Executive Director, tnAchieves. “Every student should have the opportunity to reach his/her potential by earning a college credential. Mentors are helping create a culture change in our state, shifting the students’ mindset from ‘if college is an option’ to ‘where I plan to graduate college.’”
The time commitment is small, tnAchieves only asks mentors to give one hour per month, but the impact can be life-changing for students. The organization provides a one-hour training session, a handbook, and weekly communication to ensure the mentor is fully equipped to serve his/her students. To learn more, or to apply to become a mentor, visit https://tnachieves.org/mentors/apply/.
