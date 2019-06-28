TN man pleads guilty to kidnapping and brutally murdering 78-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee man pled guilty to the second-degree murder of Paul Maher, 78, according to court documents.
Investigators said James Buchanan left the victim beaten, bound with duct tape and rope and abandoned without food or water for several days.
According to investigators, the murder happened in 2015.
A neighbor told investigators he found Maher in his home bedroom, located on the 3900 block of Print Avenue, on Dec. 31, 2015.
The neighbor also reported that Maher was bruised and his hands and feet were tied.
According to investigators, the victim was taken to a hospital and died a few days later, due to his injuries and a lack of food and water for several days.
Investigators reported Buchanan had previously done yardwork for Maher and was aware that the victim lived alone and was vulnerable.
According to court documents, Maher was living in a nursing home in the beginning of 2015.
It is reported Buchanan also pled guilty to aggravated kidnapping and received two 25-year prison sentences, without the possibility of parole.
RELATED: Father, mother, and son indicted in elderly man's brutal murder
According to investigators, Lisa and Steve Buchanan, the suspect’s wife and son, also admitted to being involved in the crime.
The charges against the suspect’s wife and son are pending, according to court documents.
